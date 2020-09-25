Overview

Dr. T Blanchard, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital.



Dr. Blanchard works at Plastic Surgery Center of Hampton Roads in Newport News, VA with other offices in Williamsburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.