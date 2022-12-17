Dr. Szuyu Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Szuyu Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Szuyu Chen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - Brooklyn Heights186 Joralemon St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chen is very kind and understanding. She made me feel comfortable when I expressed discomfort in feeling "exposed". She's very gentle, soft spoken and pleasant. She's very easy to communicate with and non-judgmental. She's empathetic and understanding. Thanks to Dr. Chen, my visit went from one of dread to a very positive experience. I would highly recommend her, especially if you're squeamish, as I am.
About Dr. Szuyu Chen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1578726105
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.