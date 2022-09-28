Overview

Dr. Szilard Kiss, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Kiss works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Neovascularization, Chorioretinal Scars and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.