Dr. Sze Wong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Wong works at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.