Dr. Sze Ng, MD
Overview
Dr. Sze Ng, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from THE CHINESE UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Ng works at
Locations
-
1
Sze Wai Ng MD500 N Garfield Ave Ste 109, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions (626) 288-3288
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sze Ng, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1659674000
Education & Certifications
- THE CHINESE UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ng works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ng.
