Dr. Sze Lee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Adventist Health White Memorial.



Dr. Lee works at Glen-white Urological Medical Group Inc. in Glendale, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.