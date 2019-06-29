Overview

Dr. Sz-Min Harley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine.



Dr. Harley works at Colorado Complete Health for Women in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.