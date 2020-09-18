Dr. Syndi Seinfeld, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seinfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syndi Seinfeld, DO is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Memorial Division of Pediatric Neurology1150 N 35th Ave Ste 520, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-2322Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr. Seinfeld is amazing! I cannot express enough how helpful and empathetic Dr. Seinfeld was during the consultation with my son. She is warm, understanding and so very knowledgeable. She made me feel at ease, answered all my questions and even waited patiently while I Tried to remember the questions I forgot. I am very happy that my son is in the care of Dr. Seinfeld and as a parent she offered such support during our difficult times.
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Dr. Seinfeld has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seinfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seinfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
