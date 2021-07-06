See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Symra Cohn, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Symra Cohn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Cohn works at Symra A. Cohn M.d. PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Symra A. Cohn M.d. PC
    3 E 71st St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 288-1302

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Anemia

Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(7)
Jul 06, 2021
Dr. Cohn is wonderful. Smart, caring, thoughtful. She has been taking care of me for 20 years now. Recently had a bad cancer diagnosis and she helped navigate me to the best doctors at MSKCC and she/Marilyn got me appointments and called me everyday after my operation. She told me she's stop calling me when I didn't need her anymore. She is funny and wise at the same time.
— Jul 06, 2021
About Dr. Symra Cohn, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 31 years of experience
  • English
  • 1407942709
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Symra Cohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cohn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cohn works at Symra A. Cohn M.d. PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Cohn’s profile.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohn.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

