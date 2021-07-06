Dr. Symra Cohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Symra Cohn, MD
Overview
Dr. Symra Cohn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Cohn works at
Locations
-
1
Symra A. Cohn M.d. PC3 E 71st St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 288-1302
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohn?
Dr. Cohn is wonderful. Smart, caring, thoughtful. She has been taking care of me for 20 years now. Recently had a bad cancer diagnosis and she helped navigate me to the best doctors at MSKCC and she/Marilyn got me appointments and called me everyday after my operation. She told me she's stop calling me when I didn't need her anymore. She is funny and wise at the same time.
About Dr. Symra Cohn, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1407942709
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohn works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.