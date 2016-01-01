Overview

Dr. Syma Dar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in North Olmsted, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.