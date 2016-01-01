Dr. Syma Dar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syma Dar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syma Dar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in North Olmsted, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 24700 Lorain Rd Ste 303, North Olmsted, OH 44070 Directions (440) 835-1445
-
2
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 671-2209Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Fairview General Hospital Laboratory18101 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111 Directions (216) 671-2209Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dar?
About Dr. Syma Dar, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1134454408
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry and Psychosomatic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dar has seen patients for Anxiety, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.