Dr. Sylvie Paroski, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (58)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sylvie Paroski, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.

Dr. Paroski works at Women's Wellness at Flower Mound, Flower Mound TX in Flower Mound, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North TX Ob Gyn - Flower Mound
    3051 Churchill Dr Ste 220, Flower Mound, TX 75022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 355-9436
    3101 Churchill Dr Ste 212, Flower Mound, TX 75022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Medical City Lewisville
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Female Sexual Function
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Female Sexual Function

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Female Sexual Function Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hirsutism Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mesotherapy Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Diseases Chevron Icon
Ovarian Tumor Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care, Adolescent Chevron Icon
Premature Birth Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Feb 01, 2022
    Dr Paroski delivered my daughter.
    Annette M — Feb 01, 2022
    About Dr. Sylvie Paroski, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1306862693
    Education & Certifications

    • Stanford University
    • Stanford Hospital
    • Stanford University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sylvie Paroski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paroski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paroski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paroski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paroski works at Women's Wellness at Flower Mound, Flower Mound TX in Flower Mound, TX. View the full address on Dr. Paroski’s profile.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Paroski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paroski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paroski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paroski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

