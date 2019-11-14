Overview

Dr. Sylvie Epelbaum, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Epelbaum works at EPELBAUM SYLVIE MD OFFICE in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Athlete's Foot and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.