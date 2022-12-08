Overview

Dr. Sylvia Zuniga-Barboni, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.



Dr. Zuniga-Barboni works at Advanced Neurology of the Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.