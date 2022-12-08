Dr. Sylvia Zuniga-Barboni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuniga-Barboni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sylvia Zuniga-Barboni, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Locations
Advanced Neurology of the Palm Beaches3375 Burns Rd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 626-1159
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Diagnosed me with a rare autoimmune condition and has been very concerned taking actions to make me feel the best I can while still being cautious and careful with meds. She takes detailed notes during each visit and spends time to discuss various symptoms, side effects, questions, and concerns. Off the charts rating as an awesome doctor!!
About Dr. Sylvia Zuniga-Barboni, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073578209
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Miami
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zuniga-Barboni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zuniga-Barboni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zuniga-Barboni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zuniga-Barboni has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zuniga-Barboni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zuniga-Barboni speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuniga-Barboni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuniga-Barboni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuniga-Barboni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuniga-Barboni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.