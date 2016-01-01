Dr. Sylvia Szentpetery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szentpetery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sylvia Szentpetery, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sylvia Szentpetery, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Charleston, SC.
Dr. Szentpetery works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
-
2
MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion2250 Mall Dr, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Szentpetery?
About Dr. Sylvia Szentpetery, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- English
- Female
- 1396035424
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szentpetery accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Szentpetery using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Szentpetery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szentpetery works at
Dr. Szentpetery has seen patients for Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szentpetery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Szentpetery has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szentpetery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szentpetery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szentpetery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.