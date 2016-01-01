See All Dermatologists in Vienna, VA
Dr. Sylvia Suarez, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Sylvia Suarez, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sylvia Suarez, MD is a dermatologist in Vienna, VA. Dr. Suarez completed a residency at Columbia University Med Center. She currently practices at Anne Arundel Dermatology. She accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare. Dr. Suarez is board certified in Pediatric Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anne Arundel Dermatology
    2236C Gallows Rd Fl 2, Vienna, VA 22182 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 351-3376

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Itchy Skin
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Contact Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Contact Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Cigna-HealthSpring
  • HealthPartners
  • Humana
  • Kaiser Permanente
  • Medicare
  • MultiPlan
  • Optima Health
  • PHCS
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare
  • Virginia Health Network
  • Virginia Premier

About Dr. Sylvia Suarez, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1275642787
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
Fellowship
Residency
  • Columbia University Med Center
Residency
Internship
  • Case Western Reserve University Hospital Cleveland
Internship
Medical Education
  • Columbia Presbyterian Medical School
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Pediatric Dermatology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Patient Satisfaction

3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Suarez?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Sylvia Suarez, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sylvia Suarez, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Suarez to family and friends

Dr. Suarez's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Suarez

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sylvia Suarez, MD.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sylvia Suarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Suarez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Suarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Suarez has seen patients for Itchy Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suarez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Suarez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suarez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.