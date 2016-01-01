Dr. Sylvia Rushing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rushing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sylvia Rushing, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sylvia Rushing, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital and Southeast Health Medical Center.
Dr. Rushing works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dothan Neurology Clinic PC4300 W Main St Ste 102, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 793-9564
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rushing?
About Dr. Sylvia Rushing, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1578562484
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rushing has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rushing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rushing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rushing works at
Dr. Rushing has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rushing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rushing. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rushing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rushing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rushing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.