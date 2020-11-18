Dr. Sylvia Reyes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sylvia Reyes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sylvia Reyes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Reyes works at
Locations
-
1
A Merryland Health Center1704 Mermaid Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11224 Directions (718) 265-0900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reyes?
I have been going here for 5 years! Dr. Reyes is very sweet. She actually cares and wants to make sure of it. I was having trouble adjusting to my meds and she suggested gene-sight which is a genetic test which can show you what antidepressants are good for your genes. Turns out I was prescribed meds in the red which is why I wasn't responding. This is no fault of the doctors because its very trial and error with prescribing psych meds. She has been so nice in accommodating my needs being in grad school and moving to a different state temporarily. She is very good and there is no other like her in the area. The wait is sometimes long so get there early, but by no means should the wait be held against the doctor and I see a lot of negative comments talking about the office wait. This is the result of poor office management and nurses deciding when and when not to triage a patient. If there is an issue with the wait please don't hold against Dr. Reyes.
About Dr. Sylvia Reyes, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1144208539
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reyes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reyes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reyes works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.