Overview

Dr. Sylvia Purugganan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital.



Dr. Purugganan works at The Institute For Family Health in Kingston, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Adjustment Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.