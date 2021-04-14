Dr. Sylvia Preciado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Preciado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sylvia Preciado, MD
Overview
Dr. Sylvia Preciado, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They completed their residency with Huntington Mem Hospital
Dr. Preciado works at
Locations
Sylvia Preciado M.d. Inc.301 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 201, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 683-8458
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is extremely knowledgeable, and attends to both the whole person--health issues, prevention, and wellness issues. During Covid she has been very proactive in reaching out to patients and both educating them about what is going on and about how they can take care of themselves and receive needed services and care.
About Dr. Sylvia Preciado, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1497806608
Education & Certifications
- Huntington Mem Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Preciado has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Preciado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Preciado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Preciado speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Preciado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Preciado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Preciado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Preciado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.