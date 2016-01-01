Dr. Sylvia Parra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sylvia Parra, MD
Overview
Dr. Sylvia Parra, MD is a dermatologist in Sumter, SC. She currently practices at DERMATOLOGY & SKIN SURGERY and is affiliated with Mcleod Health Clarendon. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Parra is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
1
Dermatology & Skin Surgery560 Constitution Dr, Sumter, SC 29154 Directions (803) 775-4469
2
Dermatology & Skin Surgery325 Broad St Ste 200, Sumter, SC 29150 Directions (803) 775-4469
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Sylvia Parra, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1245221712
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Mcleod Health Clarendon
- Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Parra?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parra has seen patients for Psoriasis, Keloid Scar and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parra speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Parra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.