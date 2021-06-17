Dr. Sylvia Moses, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moses is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sylvia Moses, MD
Dr. Sylvia Moses, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Alaska Women's Health,PC3260 Providence Dr Ste 322, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5233
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Moses, delivered my grandson by emergency c-section on August 24, 2019. I’ve never had the chance to tell her how grateful I am to her for taking great care of my daughter in law and delivering my healthy grandson. This was a very traumatic experience, everything was going well once she came on board that morning then it took a unexpected turn for the worse. My daughter in law was in the hospital for days and was seen by several doctors and Dr. Moses was one of the on call doctor and she by far gave her the very best care. I would highly recommend Dr. Moses, our entire family is so grateful she was in the right place at the right time. Thank you Dr. Moses, you brought great joy to my family, my grandson is truly amazing.
About Dr. Sylvia Moses, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1134547292
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health & Science University
- Oregon Health & Science University
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Moses accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moses has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moses works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Moses. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moses.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moses, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moses appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.