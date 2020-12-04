See All Neurologists in Oceanside, NY
Dr. Sylvia Mohen, MD

Neurology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sylvia Mohen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oceanside, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai South Nassau, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Mohen works at New York Neurology Associates PC in Oceanside, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Long Island
    2965 Long Beach Rd, Oceanside, NY 11572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 766-8900
    New York Neurology Associates PC
    1035 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 847-4932
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Gramercy Park
    7 Gramercy Park W, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 352-8100
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Financial District/Downtown
    30 Broad St, New York, NY 10004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 847-4933
    Upper Westside
    101 Central Park W, New York, NY 10023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 847-4971

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Mount Sinai South Nassau
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders

Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sylvia Mohen, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962790907
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Wake Forest University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sylvia Mohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

