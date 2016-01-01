Dr. Sylvia Manalis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manalis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sylvia Manalis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sylvia Manalis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES.
They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3010 E State Blvd Ste 600, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Directions (260) 471-2300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sylvia Manalis, MD
- Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1972572287
Education & Certifications
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manalis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manalis accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manalis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manalis has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manalis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Manalis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manalis.
