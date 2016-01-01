Dr. Sylvia Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sylvia Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Sylvia Johnson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
Pediatric Partners Medical Professional Corp.44274 George Cushman Ct Ste 106, Temecula, CA 92592 Directions (951) 587-0992
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sylvia Johnson, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326135153
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
