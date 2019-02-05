Dr. Fogel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sylvia Fogel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sylvia Fogel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lexington, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.
Dr. Fogel works at
Locations
Lexington Office1 Maguire Rd, Lexington, MA 02421 Directions (781) 860-1700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
What a caring and compassionate doctor! Dr. Fogel is a perfect blend of intelligence, empathy and kindness...exactly what you would look for in a Psychiatrist. Glad to have found her.
About Dr. Sylvia Fogel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fogel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fogel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fogel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fogel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fogel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fogel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.