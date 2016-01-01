Dr. Sylvia Ertel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ertel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sylvia Ertel, MD
Dr. Sylvia Ertel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Castleton Ob-gyn Inc7120 Clearvista Dr Ste 3500, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-7120
Obgyn Care - Community Physician Network9669 E 146th St Ste 350, Noblesville, IN 46060 Directions (317) 621-9500
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Dr. Ertel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ertel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ertel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ertel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ertel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ertel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ertel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.