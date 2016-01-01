Dr. Sylvia Kurz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sylvia Kurz, MD
Dr. Sylvia Kurz, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Mineola, NY.
Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Hematology Oncology Associates--Mineola120 Mineola Blvd Ste 320, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-3020
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Sylvia Kurz, MD
- Oncology
- English
- Neurology
Dr. Kurz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.