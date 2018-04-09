Dr. Castro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sylvia Castro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sylvia Castro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine.
Locations
1
Abrazo Arrowhead Campus18701 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 561-7222
2
HealthyU Clinics15255 N 40th St Ste 105, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 867-2690
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Castro, has been my doctor for the last 10 years .She is very personable , professional, ask questions and takes swift action if something is out of the Norm. I would highly recommend her . Dorothy Ferry
About Dr. Sylvia Castro, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932325073
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
Dr. Castro works at
