Dr. Sylvia Casas De Leon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX|Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.



Dr. Casas De Leon works at Eye Physicians of Virginia - Reston in Reston, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.