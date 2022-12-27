Dr. Sylvia Casas De Leon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casas De Leon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sylvia Casas De Leon, MD
Overview
Dr. Sylvia Casas De Leon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX|Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Locations
-
1
Eye Physicians of Virginia - Reston1800 Town Center Dr Ste 317, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (571) 470-8049Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Casas de Leon spent time answering my questions. The appointment started shortly after the scheduled time.
About Dr. Sylvia Casas De Leon, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University|Columbia University Med Ctr|Columbia University|Columbia University Med Ctr
- University Of Texas Southwestern Med School|University Of Texas Southwestern Med School|UT Southwestern Medical Center/Parkland Memorial Hospital|UT Southwestern Medical Center/Parkland Memorial Hospital
- John Peter Smith Hospital|John Peter Smith Hospital in Forth Worth TX|John Peter Smith Hospital|John Peter Smith Hospital in Forth Worth TX
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX|Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casas De Leon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casas De Leon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casas De Leon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Casas De Leon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casas De Leon.
