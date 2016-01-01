Dr. Sylvanus Oyogoa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oyogoa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sylvanus Oyogoa, MD
Overview
Dr. Sylvanus Oyogoa, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beckley, WV.
Dr. Oyogoa works at
Locations
Surgical Associates1828 Harper Rd, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 253-5690
Baltimore Surgical LLC2411 W Belvedere Ave Ste 302, Baltimore, MD 21215 Directions (410) 241-3736
Hospital Affiliations
- Beckley Arh Hospital
- Raleigh General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. Sylvanus Oyogoa, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Dr. Oyogoa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oyogoa accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oyogoa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oyogoa works at
Dr. Oyogoa has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oyogoa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Oyogoa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oyogoa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oyogoa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oyogoa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.