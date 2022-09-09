Overview

Dr. Sylvan Clarke, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in South Bend, IN. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend, Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.



Dr. Clarke works at South Bend Clinic in South Bend, IN with other offices in Mishawaka, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.