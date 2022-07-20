See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Van Nuys, CA
Dr. Sylvain Silberstein, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sylvain Silberstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Valley Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Silberstein works at Internal Medicine Associates in Van Nuys, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Internal Medicine Associates
    15211 Vanowen St Ste 100, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 778-1920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Anemia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Anemia

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Anemia
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Heart Disease
Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 20, 2022
    Dr. Silberstein has been my doctor for over 20 years. I could not recommend him more highly. He has helped me through managing my hypertension and diabetes, and now through a stroke.
    JH — Jul 20, 2022
    About Dr. Sylvain Silberstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710038427
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sylvain Silberstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silberstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Silberstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silberstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silberstein works at Internal Medicine Associates in Van Nuys, CA. View the full address on Dr. Silberstein’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Silberstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silberstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silberstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silberstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

