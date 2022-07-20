Dr. Sylvain Silberstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silberstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sylvain Silberstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Sylvain Silberstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine Associates15211 Vanowen St Ste 100, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 778-1920
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Silberstein has been my doctor for over 20 years. I could not recommend him more highly. He has helped me through managing my hypertension and diabetes, and now through a stroke.
About Dr. Sylvain Silberstein, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 55 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silberstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silberstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silberstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Silberstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silberstein.
