Dr. Sylvain Palmer, MD
Dr. Sylvain Palmer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sylvain Palmer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They completed their residency with Johns Hopkins Hospital
Dr. Palmer works at
Locations
Sylvain Palmer MD INC27799 Medical Center Rd Ste 200, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-1060Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Heritage Provider Network
- Humana
- Medicare
- Memorial Care
- Monarch Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palmer?
It's been two years since Dr. Palmer did my surgery, which was for L3-4 and L4-5 micro laminotomy and diskectomy, and L4-5 fusion using the Aspen device. I have maintained a daily morning regime of 45 minutes stretching and 30 minutes walking, since the operation. I've started lifting weights again. I'm 67 now and really started getting my back loosened up about 18 months after the surgery. But now my back feels better than it did 25 years ago. Core muscles have substantially improved to allow me to play golf as much as I want. I've never taken any pain medication for my back since the operation. I suggest to anyone to follow Dr. P's simple advice to "listen to your body." Give your body time to build up back and core muscles, some of which may be being used for the very first time. DO PHYSICAL THERAPY BEFORE AND AFTER THE OPERATION. Two thumbs up on the Aspen device.
About Dr. Sylvain Palmer, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Cornell University, Ithaca New York
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Palmer has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Palmer speaks French and Spanish.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmer, there are benefits to both methods.