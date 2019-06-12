Dr. Syllette King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syllette King, MD
Overview
Dr. Syllette King, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine.
Dr. King works at
Locations
Syllette King MD PA506 S Chickasaw Trl Ste 100, Orlando, FL 32825 Directions (407) 282-2877
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. King for 8 yrs now. I went to her office because my PCP have been doing my pap yearly but after having my 2 girls back to back I stopped having a period and my PCP told me after 2 yrs of me complaining about not having a period and other symptoms that it's tiredness from having my girls a year apart, so I went to Dr. King for a second opinion and she sent me right away to get a MRI which showed that I had 2 brain aneurysms. So Dr. King literally saved my life, I have learned that my grandma died in her 40s from aneurysm and we found my aneurysms at 40 my neurosurgeon did my stenting immediately. This Dr. listened to me and knows what she's doing. I live 2 hours away and I still drive yearly to see her, she's the best.
About Dr. Syllette King, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Creole
- 1629007224
Education & Certifications
- Edward W Sparrow Hospital
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. King speaks Creole.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.