Dr. S Alan Lord, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. S Alan Lord, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Lord works at
Locations
Memorial Health Physicians - Surgical Care4700 Waters Ave Bldg 400, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 302-3511Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lord is the best he is expert in robotic technologies which are more precise and help in better healing
About Dr. S Alan Lord, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1093758443
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lord has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lord accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lord has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lord has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, Anal or Rectal Pain and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lord on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lord. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lord.
