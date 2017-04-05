Overview

Dr. Syedshariq Saghir, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 2022 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Patna Medical College and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Medical City Mckinney, Medical City Plano and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Saghir works at Kidney Associates of Texas in McKinney, TX with other offices in Sherman, TX and Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Anemia and Hypokalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.