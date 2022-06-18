Dr. Syedqambar Naqvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naqvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syedqambar Naqvi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syedqambar Naqvi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in East Islip, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 107 W Main St, East Islip, NY 11730 Directions (631) 666-1615
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr Naqvi for several years. He is very professional. The staff is very nice & friendly
About Dr. Syedqambar Naqvi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1700811973
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
