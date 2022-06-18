Overview

Dr. Syedqambar Naqvi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in East Islip, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.



They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.