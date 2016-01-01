Overview

Dr. Syedkashif Haider, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.



Dr. Haider works at Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology in Elizabethtown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

