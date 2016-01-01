Dr. Syedkashif Haider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syedkashif Haider, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syedkashif Haider, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.
Dr. Haider works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology2406 Ring Rd, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haider?
About Dr. Syedkashif Haider, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1609958388
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haider has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Haider using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Haider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haider works at
Dr. Haider has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Haider. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.