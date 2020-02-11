See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Syeda Sultana, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
1.5 (33)
Dr. Syeda Sultana, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. 

Dr. Sultana works at Bay Hill Psychiatric Associates LLC in Orlando, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bay Hill Psychiatric Associates LLC
    2869 Wilshire Dr Ste 203, Orlando, FL 32835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 903-9696

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (26)
    Feb 11, 2020
    I have been seeing Dr. Sultana now for over 2 years. I tried to go to other doctors closer to where I live but I was unable to find one as thorough and concerned as she was with my overall health. She actually listens to my concerns and minimizes my meds when possible. I am very stable now with minimal medication. I drive almost an hour away to keep this doctor. Also my wait time over the two years I have been there I only waited more than an hour twice. I was told that an emergency patient threw off the schedule. I was happy to know that real emergencies took priority because it could have been me.
    Chris K. — Feb 11, 2020
    About Dr. Syeda Sultana, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali and Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164553467
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sultana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sultana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sultana works at Bay Hill Psychiatric Associates LLC in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sultana’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Sultana. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sultana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sultana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sultana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

