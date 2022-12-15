See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Poughkeepsie, NY
Dr. Syeda Hasan, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.5 (73)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Syeda Hasan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They completed their fellowship with Umdnj--New Jersey Medical School

Dr. Hasan works at Syeda I Hasan, M.D. PC in Poughkeepsie, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Syeda I Hasan, M.D. PC
    695 Dutchess Tpke, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 463-2896

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavior Management Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Child and Adolescent Development Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Dr. Hasan provides excellent care, she is very knowledgeable and she is an excellent listener, she has great bedside manors, Her staff is pleasant, kind and very helpful.
    — Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Syeda Hasan, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1447370259
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Umdnj--New Jersey Medical School
    Residency
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Internship
    • Columbia University at HHC
    Undergraduate School
    • CUNY
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Syeda Hasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hasan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hasan works at Syeda I Hasan, M.D. PC in Poughkeepsie, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hasan’s profile.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hasan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hasan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

