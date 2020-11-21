Dr. Asad accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Syeda Asad, MD
Overview
Dr. Syeda Asad, MD is a Nuclear Medicine Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Nuclear Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Nuclear Medicine. They graduated from Sind Medical College.
Locations
OrthoMed239 E Main St, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 427-6920Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor really helped with my health issues and is super compassionate.
About Dr. Syeda Asad, MD
- Nuclear Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- North Shore/Long Island Jewish Health System
- Montefiore Med Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Sind Medical College
- Nuclear Medicine
