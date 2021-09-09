Dr. Syeda Ahmed Naqvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed Naqvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syeda Ahmed Naqvi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syeda Ahmed Naqvi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital.
Dr. Ahmed Naqvi works at
Locations
-
1
Midwest Eye Surgery Center4452 Eastgate Blvd Ste 305, Cincinnati, OH 45245 Directions (513) 752-5700
-
2
North Location8760 Union Centre Blvd, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 454-0544
-
3
Tristate Centers for Sight Inc.500 THOMAS MORE PKWY, Ft Mitchell, KY 41017 Directions (859) 341-4525
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Navqi was excellent with my teen daughter. We came in to remove chalazions from both eyelids. I figured the first appt would be a consult only but she offered to do the full procedure our first visit since my daughter had a dance coming up and was self conscious. She talked her through everything was knowledgeable with great bedside manner. We left very happy and we’re thankful she was so considerate of our time and my teens self image!
About Dr. Syeda Ahmed Naqvi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1447592761
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed Naqvi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed Naqvi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed Naqvi has seen patients for Lazy Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed Naqvi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed Naqvi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed Naqvi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed Naqvi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed Naqvi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.