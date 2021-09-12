Overview

Dr. Syed Raza Zaidi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Raza Zaidi works at Bergen Psychiatric Associates in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Emerson, NJ and Fair Lawn, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.