Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD

Psychiatry
3 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. 

Dr. Zaidi works at Kulsoom Junaid MD in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Florissant, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Adjustment Disorder and Impulse Control Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Breeze Hospice of Missouri LLC
    3535 S Jefferson Ave Ste 118, Saint Louis, MO 63118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 776-7999
  2. 2
    St Louis Behavioral Health Associates LLC
    1400 Lemay Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 776-7990
  3. 3
    Crystal Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center
    250 S New Florissant Rd, Florissant, MO 63031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 776-7999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hannibal Regional Hospital
  • South City Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932549250
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zaidi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zaidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zaidi has seen patients for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Adjustment Disorder and Impulse Control Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaidi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaidi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaidi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

