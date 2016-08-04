Overview

Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of Louisville|University Of Louisville School Of Medicine



Dr. Zaidi works at CHI St. Luke's The Woodlands Physicians in The Woodlands, TX with other offices in Conroe, TX and Tomball, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.