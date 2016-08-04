Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of Louisville|University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Locations
-
1
CHI St. Luke's The Woodlands Physicians17198 St Lukes Way Ste 430, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions (936) 226-6103
-
2
Renal Physicians of Montgomery County200 River Pointe Dr Ste 120, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 246-0555
-
3
Renal Physicians of Montgomery County - Tomball425 Holderrieth Blvd Ste 105, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (936) 220-0803Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday2:00pm - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 2:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
If you are in need of a wonderful and caring doctor with great staff, go see Dr. Zaidi. I can't brag enough on the support he gives through his work as a doctor and as a human being. He tried everything possible to keep us away from dialysis but when it was time he let us know and guided us through the process.
About Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1912090572
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville|University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaidi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaidi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaidi has seen patients for Hyperkalemia and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaidi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaidi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaidi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.