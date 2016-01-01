Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pinellas Park, FL. They graduated from Punjab Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital and HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital.
Locations
Addiction And Psychiatric Care6580 72nd Ave N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781 Directions (727) 440-5612Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Simply Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1225242647
Education & Certifications
- North Shore/Long Island Jewish Health System General Surgery
- Punjab Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaidi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaidi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaidi speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaidi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaidi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.