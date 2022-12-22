Dr. Syed Zafar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zafar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Zafar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syed Zafar, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Fort Myers Cancer Center8260 Gladiolus Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 437-5755
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Cape Coral1030 COMMERCE CREEK BLVD, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Directions (239) 997-3081
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Fort Myers8931 Colonial Center Dr Ste 300, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Directions (239) 938-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zafar, his staff and all the great folks at FCS are the best! They have provided us incredible care and support to us during our years of fighting challenging cancer diseases. They make it seem like we are their highest priority even though they have multitudes of patients. Dr. Zafar, his PA's, his nurses and all the staff at the Florida Cancer Specialists (FCS) have always been there to help us navigated the challenging journey we find ourselves on. We feel so blessed to have chosen Florida Cancer Specialists and the Zafar team to lead us on this journey. It must be very stressful and difficult work dealing with the challenges cancer can present to it's patients, but they always have been present and in the moment when dealing with us.
About Dr. Syed Zafar, MD
- Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zafar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zafar accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zafar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zafar has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zafar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zafar speaks Hindi.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Zafar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zafar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zafar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zafar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.