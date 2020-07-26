Dr. Syed Tariq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tariq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Tariq, MD
Overview
Dr. Syed Tariq, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake St Louis, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Locations
SSM Medical Group300 Medical Plz Ste 150, Lake St Louis, MO 63367 Directions (636) 498-5890
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've had 3 procedures performed by him and is has always shown compassion and a caring spirit.
About Dr. Syed Tariq, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1053322685
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
