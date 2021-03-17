Overview

Dr. Syed Shamim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from PRAVARA UNIVERSITY / RURAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Shamim works at Syed Q Shamim MD in Somerset, NJ with other offices in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

