Dr. Syed Shamim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shamim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Shamim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syed Shamim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from PRAVARA UNIVERSITY / RURAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Shamim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Syed Q Shamim MD1283 State Route 27 Ste B, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (848) 275-5844
-
2
New York Hospital Queens EMR254 Easton Ave # 101, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 275-5841
-
3
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl # 12097, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 275-5843
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shamim?
DR. SHAMIN SAVED ME FROM SURGERY.
About Dr. Syed Shamim, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1811985047
Education & Certifications
- U Rochester Med Ctr
- Saint Peters University Hospital
- Saint Peters University Hospital
- PRAVARA UNIVERSITY / RURAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shamim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shamim using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shamim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shamim works at
Dr. Shamim has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shamim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shamim speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shamim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shamim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shamim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shamim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.