Dr. Syed Shahabuddin, DDS
Overview
Dr. Syed Shahabuddin, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Naperville, IL.
Locations
Naperville Dental Specialists - S Main55 S Main St Ste 241, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 358-9593Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Syed Shahabuddin, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shahabuddin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahabuddin accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahabuddin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahabuddin.
